Editor's Review The Ministry of Labour has announced an overseas jobs recruitment drive under the Kazi Majuu programme, targeting more than 4,000 residents in Mombasa.

The Ministry of Labour has announced an overseas jobs recruitment drive under the Kazi Majuu programme, targeting more than 4,000 residents in Mombasa.

In an update Tuesday, May 5, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the drive will run for three days from Wednesday, May 6 to Friday, May 8.

The mass recruitment will take place at National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Mombasa from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

According to the announcement, thousands of vacancies are available across multiple sectors, including healthcare, domestic services, transport, construction, and hospitality, with job placements in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Bahrain.

In the health and care services category, 200 nursing positions are available free of charge, alongside 100 caregiver roles where fees will vary.

The domestic and support services category offers the largest number of openings, including over 2,300 housemaid positions and 500 housekeeper roles, all of which are free from recruitment or agency fees.

The transport and technical sector also features prominently, with opportunities for motorcycle riders, drivers, electricians, plumbers, steel fixers, and construction helpers.

While some roles, such as motorcycle riders, attract a fee of Ksh15,000, others, including drivers and technical jobs, require payments of up to Ksh160,000, in line with regulated costs.

Meanwhile, the hospitality and service industry offers a smaller number of specialized roles, including positions for waiters, baristas, chefs, juice makers, and security guards, with varying charges depending on the job.

The government emphasized that positions marked as 'free' do not attract recruitment or agency fees, while all other charges are regulated and must be paid strictly through official channels.

File image of Alfred Mutua interacting with job seekers

It also cautioned job seekers against making payments outside the designated process.

Several government agencies, including the National Employment Authority (NEA) and NITA, will be present at the venue to provide guidance and support to applicants throughout the recruitment exercise.

Applicants have been advised to carry their original identification documents, curriculum vitae, and relevant academic and professional certificates.

Authorities further stressed that all applications must be made exclusively through the official recruitment exercise.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 763 vacancies across various state departments.

In an advert on Tuesday, PSC invited qualified and interested candidates to apply for the entry-level and promotional positions.

"Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below. The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke," read the notice in part.

The state departments with vacancies include Internal Security and National Administration, Correctional Services, National Treasury, Roads, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Livestock, Gender and Affirmative Action, Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Sports and Defence.

Other state departments are Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Labour and Skills Development, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, Irrigation, Public Service and Human Capital Development, Technical, Vocational Education and Training, Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Affairs, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Trade and Co-operatives.

The senior roles advertised by PSC include directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, and principal lecturers.

The entry-level opportunities, on the other hand, include positions for Trade Development Officers, Weights and Measures Officers, Co-operative Officers, Communication Assistants, Information Officers, Lecturers II and Instructors II.

Interested candidates are required to submit their application online through PSC’s website www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke.

The commission warned applicants against presenting or providing fake certificates, saying it will lead to disqualification.

PSC also cautioned applicants against fraudsters who solicit bribes while impersonating the commission’s staff.

"Beware of fraudsters soliciting for bribes from the public while masquerading as Commission staff. Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews or appointments," the commission said.

PSC said the applications should be submitted before May 26, 2026, at 5 PM East African time.