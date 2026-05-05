Editor's Review The Nyando MP lost his mother on Monday night.

The ODM Party on Tuesday, May 5, condoled with Nyando Member of Parliament (MP) Jared Okello, following the death of his mother.

ODM disclosed that the late Mama Dorcas Okello passed away on the night of Wednesday, May 4.

The party offered its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved lawmaker and his family as they mourned their matriarch.

"Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Jared Okello, a member of our National Executive Committee (NEC), following the passing of the family matriarch, Mama Doris Okello, last night.

"We pray to God to guide the family and give them strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time of grief. May the Soul of Mama Doris RIP," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Nyando MP Jared Okello with his mother.

Preliminary reports revealed that the late Mama Dorcas passed away after a short illness. Kenyans sent condolence messages to Okello.

They eulogised his mother as a matriarch whose life was marked by grace, strength, and unwavering devotion to her loved ones.

"During this period of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with the Okello family and pray that they may find comfort, strength, and peace in the memories they shared and the support of those around them," Ouma Simiyu wrote.

The news came barely a week after another leader from ODM, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, announced the death of his mother.

According to Senator Onyonka, his mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, passed away while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Onyonka described the late Mama Teresia as a devoted mother who was a pillar of strength to their family. He further described her as a woman of great faith, humility, and wisdom.