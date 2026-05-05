Editor's Review Former Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix Oloo has died in the United States after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross an interstate in Bothell, Washington.

Former Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix Oloo has died in the United States after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross an interstate in Bothell, Washington.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, the Kenya Rugby Union remembered Oloo as one of the key figures in the development of women’s rugby and grassroots structures in the country.

"Felix ‘Ade’ Oloo Otieno was a respected Kenyan rugby coach and former player, widely recognized for his contribution to grassroots development and the growth of women’s rugby in Kenya. Commonly known as 'Ade' or 'Mwalimu,' he built a strong reputation both on and off the field through his leadership and commitment to the sport," the statement read.

The union also reflected on his playing career with Nakuru RFC, where he won multiple titles including the Bamburi Super Series.

"Otieno enjoyed a long playing career with Nakuru RFC spanning approximately 15 years (2003–2017). During his time at the club, he was part of successful squads that secured Kenya Cup titles in the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, as well as winning the Enterprise Cup and other domestic competitions including the Bamburi Super Series," the statement added.

After hanging up his boots, Oloo moved into coaching, where he continued to shape the game at club and national level.

"Transitioning into coaching, Otieno took up roles at Nakuru RFC where he handled both the men’s and women’s teams, focusing on rebuilding structures and nurturing young talent. His impact extended to the national stage where he served as head coach of both the Kenya Lionesses 7s and 15s teams," the statement continued.

File image of Felix Oloo

According to KRU, Oloo's tenure with the Kenya Lionesses included one of the most significant milestones in the history of the women’s game in Kenya.

"Under his leadership, the Lionesses achieved qualification for the Tokyo Olympics and competed in major tournaments such as the Africa Women’s competitions, the Dubai 7s Invitational, and the Elgon Cup. He is widely credited for building competitive structures despite limited resources," the statement further read.

The Menengai Oilers also mourned Oloo, describing him as a figure whose contribution to the sport will endure.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Nakuru RFC player and Kenya Lionesses head coach, Felix Oloo. A respected figure whose impact on women’s rugby, will never be forgotten," the team wrote.

This comes weeks after former Nzoia Sugar, Tusker, Bidco United, and Kakamega Homeboyz defender Gabriel Wandera was killed in an hit-and-run accident.

The experienced defender, fondly known to many as Gabby, passed away after a devastating road accident in Busia on Sunday, April 19.

According to initial reports, Wandera succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that occurred in the morning.

Wandera's immediate former club, Bossman Knights FC, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a brief but emotional statement, expressing the depth of their loss and the shock within the team.

"We’ve confirmed our worst fears. Gabby was tragically struck by a car. This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. May Gabby rest in peace," the statement read.