Editor's Review "The demand came as a surprise to everyone, including the late Raila Odinga, who branded Orengo and his team 'mercenaries'."

On Tuesday, May 5, the ODM party sensationally claimed that Siaya Governor James duped the party Ksh40 million by charging them legal fees for what was initially meant to be a pro-bono service.

In a statement issued to the press, ODM blasted Orengo for taking credit for the party's Ksh12 billion claim from the Political Parties Fund, after leading the litigation process.

The ODM Communications Department claimed that its National Executive Committee initiated the process of making the claim and that the Governor was only contacted for the litigation.

Orengo is accused of contracting another legal firm, then charging the party for legal services offered.

"Instead of instituting the proceedings through his own law firm, he conveniently introduced the firm of Ms Julie Soweto, which ultimately filed the petition.

A file photo of Governor James Orengo during a funeral service.



"Following the Party's success in the High Court in 2016 and subsequently in the Court of Appeal in 2018, demands for legal fees began to be made. Ms Soweto's Law firm was paid Ksh 40 million by the party," the statement read in part.

ODM disclosed that the hefty legal fees came as a shock to the departed party leader, the late Raila Odinga, who allegedly questioned Orengo's character.

"The demand came as a surprise to everyone, including the Party Leader, the late Raila Odinga, who branded Orengo and his team ' mercenaries', " the statement continued.

The Oburu Oginga-led party claims to have evidence that shows that the Siaya County Chief personally received the payments.

It further alleged that following the confusion, it was embroiled in a civil case at the High Court with the firm over legal fees worth hundreds of millions.

"The Party now finds itself embroiled in an ongoing legal dispute in the High Court with the Soweto Firm (in effect, associated with Gov. Orengo), with a claim of more than Ksh. 350 million for legal representation," ODM noted

The statement came after Orego called out some leaders of the Linda Ground group for failing to acknowledge the legal groundwork he did that allowed them to claim the Ksh12 billion, and instead targeting him with personal attacks.