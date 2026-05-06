Editor's Review "Even Uhuru did not just wake up and assume office; it was a plan made from a while back."

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has warned leaders who rely on social media buzz as a stepping stone to run for the presidency that going for the top seat is not a walk in the park.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 6, Governor Waiguru noted that becoming the President of Kenya required a lot of planning and coordination.

She stated that social media was just a drop in the ocean of what was required to assume the top office on the land.

"It is not a matter of waking up and finding out that you have 5,000 likes on social media and thinking you can become president. It is not that easy," the Governor stated.

Waiguru argued that even President William Ruto had to wait 10 years under Uhuru Kenyatta's shadow to become Head of State. However, she added that while he waited, Ruto planned meticulously.

A file photo of Governor Anne Waiguru.

"It was a 10-year plan during which he organised himself. You don't just wake up and become the president. Even Uhuru did not just wake up and assume office; it was a plan made from a while back," she added.

The County Boss admitted that even for her, despite spending 10 years as a governor and 30 years in government, it would not be a walk in the park.

She maintained that Ruto would serve for two terms just as his predecessors and urged the United Opposition to concede defeat early.

Waiguru added that politics was a game of cards and that one move would nullify all the progress the Opposition made in swaying the votes, especially in the Mount Kenya region.

" If today, I am named the Deputy Presidential candidate, do you think you will go to the other side, or any woman in Mount Kenya who would want to be left behind?" She posed.

The Governor has been adamant about her support for Ruto's reelection and called on the people from the Mount Kenya region to rally behind the incumbent Commander in Chief.

Waiguru warned that the region landing in the Opposition after the 2027 General Elections would have severe consequences.