Editor's Review The government has launched the second phase of mobile national identity card registration targeting marginalised communities across the country.

The government has launched the second phase of mobile national identity card registration targeting marginalised communities across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government was moving to address long-standing inequalities that had locked out many citizens from essential public services.

"The government is committed to ensuring that every Kenyan, regardless of where they live, has access to Government services. That’s why we are correcting the historical marginalisation of pastoralist and border communities by bringing registration services closer to them and removing barriers.

"We have abolished extra vetting requirements for ID registration in border counties, scrapped all charges, and are now rolling out the second phase of the mobile ID registration targeting underserved communities," he said.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

This development comes a week after the government extended the waiver on fees charged for the replacement of national identity cards and changes of particulars.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the waiver has been extended for another six months.

"We have today issued a Special Gazette Notice extending the waiver period for fees charged on the replacement of IDs and change of particulars for a further six months," he said.

Murkomen said the decision forms part of a wider government push to make access to key registration documents easier and more affordable.

"This move complements other measures spearheaded by President William Samoei Ruto, including the scrapping of charges for first-time ID applicants and the authentication fee for birth certificates, as well as the removal of extra vetting for border communities," he added.

Murkomen urged Kenyans who qualify for identification documents to take advantage of the waiver period.