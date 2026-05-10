Editor's Review Mwanahamisi Hamadi would be joining a growing list of media personalities eyeing political seats next year.

Citizen TV Kiswahili news anchor Mwanahamisi Hamadi has given all indications that she will be foregoing the newsroom for politics.

Addressing a gathering in Likoni on Saturday, May 10, the veteran journalist hinted at going for the area MP seat in the 2027 general election.

She called out the current leadership for apparently neglecting the constituents and failure to address the challenges bedevilling the Likoni people.

Referring to her political debut as a 'new dawn', Hamadi suggested she would treat all equally regardless of their ethnic extractions.

According to her, the current leaders had made it a habit to misuse the lowly for political gain and then dumping them long after they get into office.

"In Likoni we are being seen like uncivilised people. Our friends from upcountry come to Likoni, but whenever they are here, they are misused during political campaigns. I have come, and you will have a voice. Don't be misused again. They use you for voting and thereafter they dump you," she said.

Mwanahamisi Hamadi.

Hamisi further promised to include the non-natives in her agenda, stating that there would be no discrimination.

"They use you during campaigns but when it comes to development then you are discriminated against. A new dawn is here in Likoni, even those who have come. They are our fellows and we should not leave them out of development. Us those who are born and bred here, we will welcome those who come here from other areas. Many will come to sell their agenda, but let us be keen," she said.

Should she make good her bid, she will be facing off with the current MP, Mishi Mboko.

She would not be the only media personality eyeing a political seat.

A few weeks back, Radio Citizen presenter joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), with whose ticket she will be debuting in politics.

Ogal eyes the Embakasi East parliamentary seat.

Also on the list of political entrants is Lulu Hassan, another Citizen TV news anchor.

Lulu is rumoured to be eyeing the Mvita MP seat.

Elsewhere, former Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu is eyeing the Kisumu senatorial seat.

Should the foregoing succeed in their bids, they will be joining a list of other former media personalities who ditched their careers for politics.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, alias Phelix Odiwuor, are some of the parliamentarians who came from the media.