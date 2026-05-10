Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Kericho and Kwale counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Kericho County and Kwale County on Monday, May 11.

In a notice on Sunday, May 10, the company said the planned outages are part of routine maintenance works and will affect customers in selected areas for several hours during the day.

In Kericho County, the interruption will affect parts of Kipkelion from 8.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The affected areas are Chepseon Mkt, Kedowa Mkt, Kipkelion Town, Fort Ternan Mkt, Barsiele, Liloch, Toroton, Gokul Quarry Kipkelion, Mtaragon, Kamuingi 1 & 2, Makutano Mkt, Kiploki, Gwitu Village, Mumberes, Mlango Moja, Mlango Tatu, Gatarakwa & adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, customers in Diani will experience a power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas are Darling, Tukutane, Nairobi Homes, Naivas, Ostrich, Markaz & adjacent customers.

Also in Kwale County, customers in Horohoro will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas are Horohoro Border Post, Lungalunga Mkt, Lungalunga Hosp & adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Elsewhere, Kenya Power has secured funding from the World Bank to support an off-grid solar access project and the procurement of electricity meters.

The development was announced in a tender notice issued on Tuesday, May 5, outlining plans to use the financing to expand access to electricity infrastructure and equipment.

"The Kenya Government has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers," the notice read

Kenya Power further outlined the payment method under the contract, in line with World Bank financing guidelines.

"For this contract, the Borrower shall process the payments using the Direct Payment disbursement method, as defined in the World Bank's Disbursement Guidelines for Investment Project Financing," the notice added.

As such, Kenya Power invited eligible bidders to participate in the procurement process for the required equipment.

"The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers as detailed in the issued bidding document," the notice further read.

Kenya Power outlined the procurement method, stating that the bidding process will follow international standards set by the World Bank.

"Bidding will be conducted through international competitive procurement using a Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank's "Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers" September 2025 ("Procurement Regulations") and is open to all eligible Bidders as defined in the Procurement Regulations," the notice concluded.