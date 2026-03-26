Editor's Review Kenya and Mozambique have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Kenya and Mozambique have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The agreements were signed on Thursday, March 26, following a meeting between President William Ruto and President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique at State House, Nairobi.

The MoUs include: diplomatic training, research and capacity building; penitentiary and Prison services, which is aimed at improving standards in correctional services, and Cooperation in Youth and sports, focusing on youth development and sports collaboration.

Speaking after the signing of the agreements, President Ruto described the MoUs as an important milestone in the bilateral relations between Kenya and Mozambique.

The Head of State noted that he and President Daniel Chapo had agreed to ensure the timely implementation of the agreements so that citizens of both nations can benefit.

File image of President William Ruto with President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique.

“These agreements mark an important milestone in our bilateral relations and provide a strong framework for deepening cooperation.

“We agreed to ensure they are timely and effectively implemented so that our people derive maximum benefit from this partnership,” said Ruto.

President Ruto also said they discussed trade and economic cooperation and identified key areas of growth.

“We welcome the steady progress made and the strong opportunities for further expansion and diversification of our trade. We identified key areas of growth, including pharmaceuticals, tea, edible oils, cosmetics, industrial products, agro-processing, and energy,” said Ruto.

President Chapo arrived in Kenya on Tuesday, March 24, for a three-day visit and was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On Wednesday, March 25, President Chapo attended the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO) at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre as a chief guest.

Chapo’s visit follows Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to Kenya. Zheng arrived in Kenya on Sunday, March 22 night and departed on Wednesday.