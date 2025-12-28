Dec 28, 2025 at 08:43 AM

Editor's Review From luxurious garden settings to culturally rich traditional-inspired décor and guest lists packed with political heavyweights, these unions became some of the year’s most talked-about events.

Weddings in 2025 took a dazzling turn as the sons and daughters of powerful Kenyan politicians tied the knot in ceremonies that dominated headlines and social feeds.

7 Children of Prominent Kenyan Politicians Who Married in 2025

From luxurious garden settings to culturally rich traditional-inspired décor and guest lists packed with political heavyweights, these unions became some of the year’s most talked-about events.

Here’s a look at the seven prominent political families whose children said “I do” in unforgettable style:

Moses Mudavadi & Qillian Ndeso

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Moses Budamba Mudavadi, married Qillian Ndeso Saiya in a colourful Nairobi ceremony attended by President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Health CS Aden Duale, among other leaders.

Moses and Qillian at their wedding.

Qillian, daughter of former GSU Commandant William Saiya and ex-nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga, stunned in an elegant off-shoulder lace gown, while Moses opted for a classic black suit.

Mudavadi wished the pair God’s guidance, while Wetang’ula expressed hopes for a marriage grounded in trust and joy.

Jordan Ntutu & Abigael Morias

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu’s son Jordan exchanged vows with Abigael, daughter of former Narok County Council Chairman Solomon Moriaso, in a vibrant red-themed ceremony that blended modern elegance with Maasai tradition.

Jordan, Abigael, their parents and other guests at the wedding.

The bride’s gown featured striking Maasai beadwork, while the groom wore a traditional Maasai outfit. President Ruto and CS Duale were among the dignitaries present.

Duale congratulated the couple, emphasising love and understanding as the foundation of a peaceful home.

Kevin Muasya & Sharon Nthoki

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kevin Muasya married Sharon Nthoki in an intimate luxury garden wedding at Enashipai, Nakuru.

The serene, flower-filled setting hosted a select group of high-profile guests, including former DP Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi among others.

Kevin and Sharon posing with political leaders who attended their wedding

Kalonzo blessed the couple with Proverbs 24:3, praying for a union built on wisdom and peace.

James Kimoi & Ivy Meli

James Kimoi, son of KANU Chairman and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, said “I do” to Ivy Meli at Ol Tukai Lodge, Amboseli.

The elegant private wedding was attended by close family and political leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo

Moi welcomed Ivy into the family with heartfelt wishes for a blessed future.

James Kimoi & Ivy Meli wedding

Anthony Njoroge & Tamara Wetang’ula

Njoroge married Tamara, the daughter of Speaker Wetang’ula, in a glamorous white wedding following a vibrant pre-wedding in Bungoma.

President Ruto, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, and Governor Kenneth Lusaka graced the event.

Wetang’ula prayed for the couple’s joy, prosperity, and God’s favour.

Speaker Moses Wetangula and his wife walking their daughter down the isle.

Marvin Makau & Phoebe

Marvin, son of Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, wed Phoebe in a stylish Limuru celebration marked by warm family moments and elegant décor.

Kalonzo was among the leaders who attended and offered the couple his blessings and well-wishes for a fulfilling life together.

Patrick and Phoebe at their wedding.

Peter Miano & Wambui Kibe

Peter Miano, son of CS Miano, married Wambui Kibe in a glamorous event in Tigoni, Kiambu.

The exclusive ceremony drew top government officials, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Attorney General Dorcas Odwour, CS Tuya, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, and Water CS Eric Mugaa.

The couple had earlier held their traditional wedding in 2024.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Peter Miano's wedding.



