Editor's Review From tragedies that stirred the nation’s conscience to historic sporting and cultural milestones that reignited national pride, 2025 became a year when solidarity wasn’t just a feeling, but a force.

In a year marked by heartbreak, triumphs, and defining national moments, Kenyans found themselves repeatedly coming together, not out of routine but out of shared emotion, collective shock, and overwhelming unity.

From tragedies that stirred the nation’s conscience to historic sporting and cultural milestones that reignited national pride, 2025 became a year when solidarity wasn’t just a feeling, but a force.

Here’s a look at the moments that brought the country together in ways few could have imagined.

Albert Ojwang's Murder

On the night of 7 June 2025, 31-year-old teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang died in police detention in Nairobi after being arrested over allegations of defamation against Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. Police initially claimed he died by hitting his head against a cell wall.

However, an autopsy conducted days later revealed severe head trauma, neck compression, and multiple soft-tissue injuries; evidence that Ojwang was assaulted,

The revelations ignited nationwide outrage. Protests erupted in Nairobi and other towns, with young people and members of the public demanding accountability.

Calls for justice under hashtags such as #JusticeForAlbertOjwang echoed across social media. For several weeks, Kenyans from varied backgrounds came together and piled pressure on the authorities to take action.

Several police officers were arrested in connection to the case. Their cases are still ongoing.

The Death of Raila Odinga

When veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga passed away in October 2025, the shock rippled across the country. Despite longstanding political divisions, Kenyans from all walks of life came together to mourn. Thousands filled stadiums, streets, and viewing zones; grief transcended party lines.

The scene was chaotic yet deeply emotional; crowds surged, gates were breached, and in some cases, security forces intervened to control mourners. Several people lost their lives, and dozens more were injured.

Mama Ida Odinga viewing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

What stood out most was the solidarity. Political differences, tribal affiliations, and generational divides all took a back seat. In that moment, many Kenyans were simply mourning one of the country’s most iconic figures, reflecting the depth of Odinga’s imprint on national politics.

3. CHAN 2024

2025 also saw the revival of national sporting pride, as Kenya joined with neighbouring countries to host CHAN 2024, the continental tournament for home-based football stars.

Stadiums and fan zones across Kenya filled up once more: Kasarani, Nyayo, and watching zones; everywhere, there was collective energy.

Whether you were a hardcore fan or a casual observer, CHAN brought people together, stirred national conversations, and reignited the communal love for football.

Fans watching Kenya vs Zambia at a fan zone.

For many, it wasn’t just about scores or goals; it was a shared experience: cheering, singing, hoping, and celebrating. In a time of political and social tension, CHAN offered a unifying escape.

Faith Kipyegon

On 26 June 2025, world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon attempted to become the first woman in history to run a mile in under four minutes at a high-profile event in Paris.

Though she narrowly missed the target, finishing in 4:06.42, a personal best and the fastest mile by a woman at the time, the attempt electrified Kenyans.

Back home, the atmosphere was electric. Screens at Nairobi CBD, Eldoret, and other towns were lit up for live screenings. Fans, young and old, celebrated her audacity and spirit. Many declared it a victory for Kenyan athletics, for women’s sports and for anyone who dares to dream big.

Kipyegon’s performance, though not officially ratified, showed possibility. For many, it became a metaphor: if a Kenyan woman could challenge such a barrier, then perhaps other ceilings in society could be shattered too.