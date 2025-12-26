Editor's Review In 2025, a wave of violent killings unsettled the nation, laying bare persistent concerns over insecurity, targeted assassinations, and the conduct of law enforcement agencies.

The deaths, some occurring in broad daylight and others under suspicious circumstances in police custody, triggered public outrage, protests, and renewed calls for accountability and justice.

From political figures and religious leaders to ordinary citizens, these cases dominated national discourse and left a lasting mark on the country.

Below are six murder cases that shocked Kenya and defined the year.

Ong’ondo Were

Former Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were was assassinated on April 30, 2025, along Ngong Road. Were was caught in a traffic jam when unknown assailants on a motorcycle pulled up beside his car and fired five shots.

He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The National Police Service described the killing as a targeted attack, sparking nationwide shock.

The late Were was laid to rest on May 9, 2025, at his home in Kachien Village, Kasipul Constituency.

File image of Charles Were

Kyalo Mbombu

Prominent lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbombu was gunned down by unknown assailants on the evening of Tuesday, September 9, 2025, along Magadi Road. He was in traffic when gunmen shattered his car’s windshield and discharged at least three rounds.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor later revealed that Mbombu was shot eight times at close range. According to the autopsy report, he died from severe injuries and excessive bleeding caused by the gunshot wounds.

Mbombu was widely respected as an advocate, legal scholar, and mentor. His career spanned nearly three decades, during which he served as a lecturer, tribunal chair, author, and public servant.

File image of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.

Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett

Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of Tot Catholic Parish in Elgeyo Marakwet was killed on May 2, 2025. The priest was returning from leading community prayers when he was ambushed by gunmen near Kabartile Village.

A multi-agency security team swiftly responded and arrested six suspects in connection with his killing. President William Ruto mourned Bett as a promoter of peace and a true faith leader whose sermons were clear and impactful.

“May God grant the family and friends strength to bear this painful loss. We will hunt down his killers as we commit to restoring peace in the Kerio Valley. Rest in peace, Father,” President Ruto said.

File image of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett.

Father John Maina Ndegwa

The body of Father John Maina Ndegwa was found severely injured and dumped by the roadside along the Nakuru–Gilgil highway on May 16, 2025. He was rushed to St Joseph Hospital in Gilgil but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Father Ndegwa was in charge of Igwamiti Catholic Parish in Nyandarua County. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) linked his death to a donation he allegedly received from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He was laid to rest on May 22, 2025, at Tabor Hill Spirituality Centre in Ol Joro Orok.

File image of the late Father John Maina.

Boniface Mwangi Kariuki

Boniface Mwangi Kariuki was shot at close range by a police officer during anti-government protests on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Nairobi’s Central Business District. Kariuki was hawking face masks when an officer reportedly rushed towards him and opened fire.

He was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was later declared brain dead. Kariuki died on June 30 while undergoing treatment and was buried on July 11 at his home in Murang’a County.

The officer involved, Constable Masinde Klinzy Barasa, was arrested and is facing a murder charge.

File image of the shooting incident involving Boniface Kariuki.

Albert Ojwang

Albert Ojwang died under mysterious circumstances at Central Police Station in Nairobi on June 8, 2025. The 31-year-old had been arrested a day earlier at his home in Kakoth, Homa Bay County, and transported to Nairobi following a complaint lodged by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Later that night, duty officers reported that Ojwang was “making noise” before he was found unconscious just four minutes later. He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An initial police report claimed he died by suicide after hitting his head against a cell wall. However, an autopsy conducted on June 10 revealed that his injuries were not self-inflicted. The post-mortem found severe blunt-force trauma to the head, neck compression, and soft tissue injuries across his body.

Ojwang’s death sparked nationwide protests and public outrage, with demands for justice from political leaders and the public. Six suspects, including Central OCS Samson Talam, were arrested and are facing murder charges in connection with his death.