Editor's Review 2025 was marked by a series of tragic accidents that shocked the country.

The year 2025 was one of the darkest periods on Kenya’s roads, marked by a series of tragic accidents that shocked the country.

From busy highways to town junctions and railway crossings, several crashes claimed many lives and left dozens of others injured.

Buses, matatus, trucks and even trains were involved, turning ordinary journeys into moments of tragedy for families, workers, tourists and mourners.

These accidents did not only expose the dangers faced by road users, but also raised serious concerns about speeding, reckless driving, poor road conditions and vehicle mechanical failures.

Below are some of the major road accidents that defined 2025 and left a lasting impact on Kenya.

Kisumu-Kakamega Road Bus Crash: 25 Lives Lost at Coptic Roundabout

File image of the Kisumu-Kakamega Bus Crash.

On August 8, 2025, one of the year's deadliest road accidents occurred at the Coptic area in Mamboleo, Kisumu County, claiming 25 lives and injuring dozens more. The victims were mourners returning from a funeral in Nyahera, Kisumu County. They were traveling in a school bus that had been hired for the occasion.

According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina, the tragedy struck when the vehicle rolled over while attempting to navigate a bend along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The impact was devastating, 21 people died instantly at the scene, while four others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, confirmed the final death toll and revealed that 29 patients were admitted to hospitals, including a child. Among the deceased were 10 men, 10 women, and an eight-month-old baby.

Passengers who survived the crash with injuries were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Naivasha Train-Bus Collision

On August 7, 2025, a tragic accident at the Morendat Junction in Naivasha, Nakuru County, left 9 people dead and several others injured.

The freight train collided with a Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) bus carrying staff home after their morning shift.

The collision occurred as the bus attempted to cross the railway line. Although the train driver spotted the bus and applied emergency brakes, there was insufficient time to prevent the impact.

Naivasha Police Boss OCPD Anthony Keter confirmed the death toll, which initially stood at eight before rising to nine as one of the critically injured victims succumbed to injuries.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, whose employees were aboard the bus, expressed deep sorrow and moved swiftly to support the victims.

Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Tragedy: 13 Lives Lost at Kariandusi

On September 28, 2025, the busy Nakuru-Nairobi Highway became the scene of one of the year's deadliest accidents when at least 13 people died and others were injured in a grisly crash near Kariandusi.

A 14-seater public service vehicle collided with a truck in circumstances that investigators would later examine.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio confirmed the accident, which occurred during the mid-day period when the highway typically experiences heavy traffic.

Photos from the scene showed the tractor unit of the truck involved veering off the road, leaving the trailer body obstructing the highway. The badly crashed PSV was pushed to the side.

Members of the public showed up at the scene to help with the rescue mission as police processed the site.

Nyandarua County Bus Crash

File image of the Nyandarua tourist crash.

On June 9, 2025, a group of Indian tourists traveling to Panari Resort in Nyahururu experienced a nightmare when their tour bus lost control and rolled into a ditch at Gichakha along the Ol Jororok-Nakuru road in Nyandarua County.

The accident claimed the lives of five tourists and left 27 others injured.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri explained that the group, 28 tourists in total, along with three local guides and a driver, were on board when the driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a corner at a steep area.

Heavy rain at the time likely contributed to the loss of control, making the road surface slippery and treacherous.

The bus rolled into a steep area almost 100 meters deep, presenting significant challenges for the rescue mission. Residents rushed to help before police arrived to transport the injured to the hospital.

Kitengela-Isinya Head-On Collision

On August 9, 2025, at least seven people were killed, and eight were injured in a devastating road accident at the Korompoi area along the Kitengela-Isinya road.

The fatal crash involved a Nailepu Sacco matatu and a lorry in what police described as a head-on collision.

According to police reports, the accident occurred when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake a fleet of cars, colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The seven victims died instantly at the scene, while the injured, who had sustained serious injuries, were rushed to hospital.

Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway Accidents

The Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway earned a reputation in 2025 as the site of multiple fatal accidents that claimed at least eight lives across several incidents.

First Incident: Senior Traffic Officer Among the Dead

On June 28, 2025, a senior traffic officer was one of two people killed in a tragic accident near Duka Moja along the Mai Mahiu-Narok highway.

The incident, which occurred around 10:00 p.m., involved three vehicles: a Scania trailer, a Toyota Prado TX, and a Toyota G-Touring.

According to police reports, the Scania trailer was traveling from Narok to Mai Mahiu when the driver failed to stay in the correct lane and veered into oncoming traffic.

The trailer collided head-on with the Toyota Prado driven by Chief Inspector George Rotich Kipchumba, a senior officer at Narok Traffic Base.

The force of the collision pushed the Prado into an oncoming Toyota G-Touring driven by Nicholas Mwiti, 45. Both Chief Inspector Kipchumba and the unidentified trailer driver died immediately at the scene.

A passenger in the Prado suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment, while four unidentified passengers in the Scania trailer were also injured and transported to hospital.

Second Incident: In July

In July, four people were confirmed dead following a tragic accident involving a trailer that lost control along the Suswa-Narok road near Nairekia Engare, close to the Standard Gauge Railway crossing. The victims included two motorcyclists, a pedestrian, and a passenger aboard the ill-fated trailer.

According to preliminary reports, the trailer veered off its lane and rammed into three other vehicles, leaving a trail of destruction before coming to a stop.

The Motorists Association of Kenya confirmed the incident and issued an urgent warning to drivers: "Take care – Narok - Mai Mahiu fatal road crash at Nairekia Engare near the SGR. Be alert."

Third Incident: Brake Failure at the Escarpment

On the night of Saturday, August 9, 2025, two people, a woman and a minor, died after an ENA Coach bus was involved in an accident along the Mai Mahiu-Narok highway. The bus, registration number KDE 279Q, was traveling from Nairobi to Kehancha with 47 passengers and three crew members when disaster struck around 11:00 p.m.

According to Ena Coach, the bus was descending the escarpment near the historic Catholic church when a truck lost its brakes. The runaway truck hit two vehicles ahead of it before ramming into the bus from behind. The impact caused the bus to veer off the road and overturn.

Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals by rescue teams from St. John Ambulance, police, and members of the public.

Ena Coach CEO Richard Mogire expressed condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed the company's commitment to passenger safety.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences and stand with you in this time of grief," Mogire said.