The year 2025 was marked by personal loss for several Members of Parliament, cutting across party lines and political divides.

Beyond the chambers of Parliament and public debate, these leaders faced private moments of grief that underscored the human cost of loss, even at the highest levels of public office.

Kimani Ichungwa - Lost His Father

On September 4, 2025, Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah lost his father, Isaac Ichung'wah Ngugi, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at the remarkable age of 105.

The man had lived through Kenya's entire journey as a modern nation, from colonial times through independence, through decades of political evolution, and into the digital age.

The Office of the National Assembly Speaker announced the passing in a solemn statement to Members of Parliament.

“Hon. Members, it is with profound sadness that we notify you of the passing of the father of The Hon. Kimani Ichungwa, EGH, MP, Leader of the Majority Party. His father, Mr. Isaac Ichungwa Ngugi, aged 105, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Kikuyu home early this morning."

The statement revealed that Isaac had been hospitalized at Karen Hospital for a week but had been discharged and returned home before his peaceful passing.

Nimrod Mbai- Lost His Mother

On July 20, 2025, Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai received news that his mother, Dorcas Kanini Mbai, had been involved in a fatal road accident.

The tragedy occurred at Kithimani area along the busy Nairobi-Garissa Highway in Machakos County.

In a heartbreaking statement, Mbai shared his grief with the nation.

"With a heavy heart, I share the heartbreaking news that I have lost my beloved mother, Dorcas Kanini Mbai, in a tragic road accident at Kithimani along the Nairobi-Garissa Highway in Machakos County. God, who gives, has taken away. Rest in peace, Mama. You were loved."

The circumstances of the accident were particularly tragic. Mbai's mother was traveling alongside two other people when their vehicle plunged into the Yatta canal. Preliminary investigations indicated that she became stuck in the wreckage before succumbing to her injuries.

Peter Masara- Lost His Son

File image of Suna West MP Peter Masara and his son, Hillary Masara.



On June 30, 2025, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party announced tragic news: Hillary Masara, the son of Suna West Member of Parliament Peter Masara, had passed away. The announcement came in a somber statement expressing the party's sympathy with the grieving MP and his family.

"We commiserate with Hon. Peter Masara, MP for Suna West, for the loss of his beloved son Hillary," the party stated, extending prayers and support to the family during their time of profound grief.

ODM's statement reflected the deep sympathy felt across the political spectrum, "We pray for Mheshimiwa and his family to have God's grace, strength and fortitude in this difficult time of grief. May the soul of Hillary RIP."

While the circumstances of Hillary's death were not detailed in public statements, a privacy the family understandably sought to maintain, the impact on MP Masara was evident.

Yussuf Hassan- Lost His Brother

Kamukunji MP Yussuf Hassan.



On November 3, 2025, Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yussuf Hassan announced the passing of his elder brother, Abdikadir, who succumbed to a long illness.

For Hassan, the loss came after what had clearly been a period of watching his brother's health decline, a different kind of grief than sudden loss but no less painful.

"A deeply sad day for our family as we mourn the loss of my elder brother, Abdikadir, who departed this morning after a long illness," Hassan stated, his words carrying the weight of a sibling's love and the finality of death.

The MP painted a portrait of his late brother that revealed a man of character and compassion.

"He was an incredibly warm and kind person who touched so many lives with his compassion and generosity, and whose presence brought comfort to all who knew him," Hassan said, eulogizing Abdikadir as more than just a brother, but as someone who had made a positive impact on his community.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, Abdikadir was laid to rest hours after his death.

Beatrice Elachi - Lost Her Son

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi lost her son, Elvis Murakana, in an accident.

Speaking during her son's requiem mass on Friday, March 28, 2025, Elachi revealed that Murakana had left the house around 10:00 pm to run an errand. He had completed the said errand and was heading back home when disaster struck.

According to Elachi, her son's car suffered a tire burst. In that critical moment, he made a decision that she said cost him his life; engaging the emergency brakes.

The MP explained what happened next with the clarity of someone who had relived the moment countless times in her mind.

"Young people do not know that when you are driving any car and it gets a tire burst, do not engage the emergency brakes. The car will skid. What you just do is try to hold the steering wheel and ensure that you control the car," she explained.

"Before you walk out the door, remember to pray and tell God to open doors for you and to bring you back safe."