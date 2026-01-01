Editor's Review In 2025, the courts suspended several government-initiated projects deemed unconstitutional or procedurally flawed.

Nairobileo.co.ke takes a closer look at key government initiatives that were suspended by the courts in 2025.

Payment of School Fees via eCitizen

The High Court on April 1, 2025, declared the Ministry of Education’s directive to all parents to pay school fees exclusively through the eCitizen platform as unconstitutional.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the ruling following a petition that was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Nakuru-based activist Magare Gikenyi, which challenged the directive, saying the process lacked adequate public participation.

“There was no legal basis for directing parents to pay school fees through the e-Citizen platform as the directive was issued without partners’ engagement in the education sector in violation of the constitution,” Justice Mwita ruled.

The government challenged the ruling in the Court of Appeal, but suffered a setback on November 21 after the appellate court declined to grant orders suspending the High Court’s decision.

File image of the eCitizen platform.

Entry fees for National Parks

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on September 29 announced new entry fees for national parks under the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025.

In the revised regulations, KWS categorised national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries into premium parks, urban parks, wilderness parks, mountain parks, scenic parks, special interest parks, sanctuaries, and marine protected areas.

The Kenya Tourist Federation (KTF), however, moved to court to challenge the new entry fees, citing industry concerns.

Justice John Chigiti, on October 1, issued a conservatory order stopping the implementation of new park entry fees.

“Prayers 1, 2, and 3 of the Application dated 30.9.25 are allowed. Leave shall operate as a stay in line with prayer 4,” Justice Chigiti directed.

File image of tourists' vans at the Maasai Mara National Park.

Electronic Government Procurement System (e-GP)

The High Court on September 8 issued conservatory orders halting the government’s directive requiring all public entities to exclusively use the electronic government procurement system (e-GP) in tendering processes.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye, while issuing the orders, said public entities are free to receive and submit tender documents either electronically or manually, as long as they meet the requirements of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

"A conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying the decision of the Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Economic Planning, and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority's Circular No. E04/2025, which required the mandatory use of the Electronic Government Procurement System [e-GPS] by all Public Procurement Entities," the ruling read in part.

The e-GP system was introduced as part of IMF-backed reforms to streamline government procurement.

Treasury CS John Mbadi had directed all state departments to fully adopt the new e-procurement system, warning that no procurement will proceed unless compliance is achieved.

However, the National Assembly and the Council of Governors (CoG) opposed the directive, terming it ill-prepared.

Compensation for Victims of Protests Committee

The High Court on September 8, 2025, issued a ruling blocking the implementation of the government's framework for compensating victims of demonstrations and public protests.

Justice Magare Dennis Kizito issued conservatory orders following an application by Levi Munteri.

Justice Kizito also suspended the implementation of Gazette Notice 12002 of August 23, 2025, which appointed the panel to establish a framework for reparations and compensation.

President William Ruto had appointed an 18-member panel of experts headed by Professor Makau Mutua on August 25, 2025, to facilitate compensation of victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017.

On December 4, the High Court declared President Ruto's establishment of a task force to compensate victims of protest-related violence unconstitutional.

The court held that the mandate squarely falls within the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

"The president is authorised to ensure protection of human rights under Article 131 and to ensure compliance with human rights obligations and may consistently call for a report from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, including the design of a framework for reparations," the court ruled.

File image of President William Ruto.

Multi-Agency Team to Fight Corruption

President Ruto, on August 19, signed a proclamation creating the Multi-Agency Team on War Against Corruption (MAT).

He tasked the team with coordinating efforts among various state agencies to tackle corruption, economic crimes, and related offences.

MAT included: the Executive Office of the President, the Office of the Attorney General, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Other members included the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

However, the task force was suspended on Wednesday, August 20, following a conservatory order issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye.

Justice Mwamuye issued the orders following a petition filed by Magare Gikenyi, Eliud Karanja Matindi, Philemon Abuga Nyakundi, and Dishon Keroti Mogire challenging the formation of the multi-agency team.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Petitioners/Applicants’ Notice of Motion Application dated 20/08/2025, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying the operation and implementation of, or the further operation and/or further implementation of, the ‘Presidential Proclamation on the Establishment of Multi-Agency Team on War Against Corruption’ issued under the Hand and the Seal of the President of the Republic on 18/08/2025,” Justice Mwamuye stated.

Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2025

The high court on Tuesday, October 22, issued conservatory orders suspending the enforcement, implementation, and operation of Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the orders following an application filed by gospel artist and human rights advocate Reuben Kigame and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

"Pending the hearing and determination of this application, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the enforcement, implementation, and operation of Section 27(1)(b), (c), and (2) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025," Justice Mugambi ruled.

President Ruto had assented to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 on Wednesday, October 15.

The law elicited sharp reactions across the country, with critics arguing that it contains vague and overly broad provisions that criminalise online expression and undermine Kenya’s Data Protection Act of 2019.