Kenya’s music landscape changed in 2025, with Kenyans embracing local music than in previous years.

Artists also dropped street anthems to club bangers, which dominated playlists and social media platforms.

Here is a look at 10 songs that dominated trends in Kenya in 2025.

Taya

Okello Max released the banger Taya in July 2025, and it quickly became a fan favourite across digital platforms.

Taya dominated TikTok dance challenges and enjoyed heavy rotation on Instagram Reels and YouTube.

The song, which is in the Luo language, conveys a heartfelt prayer that seeks God’s help and presence.

Taya has so far amassed 15 million views on YouTube and 3 million streams on Spotify, making it one of 2025’s standout releases.

File image of Okello Max.

Aki Sioni

Njerae’s Aki Sioni song was the most listened to song on Spotify in 2025. Although it was released in November 2024, the track continued to dominate playlists throughout the year, thanks to its soulful sound and emotional depth.

The song is about a deep commitment in a relationship, where Njerae promises to always be there for her lover, even if he seems hesitant.

Aki Sioni has amassed 6.8 million Spotify streams and 4 million YouTube views.

File image of Njerae.

Nairobi

Bien collaborated with Tanzanian singer Mario to release the Nairobi song in January 2025.

The song, which celebrates the city’s energy and lifestyle, tells a story about meeting a beautiful lady and eventually marrying her.

Nairobi song has so far reached 45 million views on YouTube and 6.7 million streams on Spotify as of December 2025.

Mpishi

Kenyan music group Matata collaborated with Bien in April 2025 to release "Mpishi", a song that quickly became a party favourite.

The song was jammed across clubs, radio stations, and digital platforms from TikTok to Instagram.

The Mpishi song, which translates to Chef in English, features humorous lyrics that capture the essence of love and impressing someone special.

The song has accumulated 15 million views on YouTube and 638,000 plays on Spotify so far.

File image of Matata music group.

Za Kimotho

Wakadinali released yet another banger with Za Kimotho in June 2025. Staying true to their hard-hitting style, the song resonated with fans and gained solid traction across platforms.

The Za Kimotho song currently has 4.4 million views on YouTube and 748K plays on Spotify.

Pawa

Tanzanian Bongo flava artist Mbosso released the song Pawa in June 2025. The song resonated with Kenyan audiences, enjoying extensive radio airplay and becoming a popular soundtrack for TikTok challenges.

The title of the song translates to power in English and is about an overwhelming and intoxicating force of affection, which makes him feel weak.

As of December 2025, the song had 51 million views on YouTube and 3.7 million plays on Spotify.

File image of Mbosso.

Donjo Maber

In July 2025, Dufla and Iyani teamed up to release Donjo Maber, a collaboration that took over both radio airwaves and social media platforms.

The hit song even had President William Ruto dancing to it during the Jamhuri Day celebration on December 12.

The song’s catchy hook and relatable lyrics helped it go viral, especially on TikTok and YouTube, with creators dancing to it.

Donjo Maber had garnered over 17 million views on YouTube and over 2 million plays on Spotify as of December 2025.

File image of Dufla Diligon.

All my enemies are suffering

Bien delivered another viral hit in July 2025 with All My Enemies Are Suffering, featuring DJ Shitii and Gen Z Goliath.

Its bold message and playful tone made it a hit on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram platforms, with many Kenyans embracing it as an anthem.

The song is about resilience, celebrating success, and a bit of sweet revenge on those who wished him ill.

The track has accumulated 7 million views on YouTube and 1.5 million streams on Spotify.

Backbencher

Toxic Lyrikali’s Backbencer is another hit song that had many Kenyans jamming to it since its release in July 2025.

The song resonated with Kenyans thanks to its raw lyrics and street appeal. Backbencher is about achieving success in life despite starting from humble beginnings.

Backbecher has so far recorded 11 million views on YouTube and 3.4 million plays on Spotify.

File image of Toxic Lyrikali.

Rumours

Dufla and Iyani reunited again in October 2025 to release rumours, another successful collaboration.

The song was well-received by Kenyans and became an anthem on TikTok and Instagram platforms.

The meaning behind the song is a direct message to stop the spreading of lies and gossip.

The track has so far garnered 6 million views on YouTube and 582,000 streams on Spotify.