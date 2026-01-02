Editor's Review The year 2025 marked a difficult period for Kenya’s business landscape, as several well-known companies shut down or exited the local market.

Long-established firms and international players alike cited economic pressures, strategic realignments, and regulatory challenges as key factors behind their decisions.

The closures affected sectors ranging from automotive manufacturing and fuel retail to banking and financial services.

For some companies, the exits followed liquidation processes, while others were part of wider regional or global restructuring plans.

Together, the shutdowns highlighted the shifting realities of operating in Kenya’s increasingly competitive and cost-conscious market.

CMC Motors

CMC Motors group announced on January 17, 2025, plans to gradually wind down its operations in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda after over 40 years of operation.

In a statement, CMC cited persistent market challenges as the main reason for its exit in the Kenyan market.

The company explained that it made the decision after a thorough evaluation of its business performance in the region.

"CMC Motors Group has announced its decision to gradually wind down operations in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda in full compliance with local regulations and distributorship agreements.

"This decision follows a thorough evaluation of the business in light of sustained market challenges, including economic pressures, currency depreciation, and rising operational costs."

CMC Motors started vehicle manufacturing in Kenya back in 1976, with the first car rolling off the assembly line in August 1976.

The company, which is owned by CMC Holdings Ltd, was acquired by the Al-Futtaim Group in 2014.

Bank Al-Habib

Bank Al-Habib Limited of Pakistan (BAHL) exited the Kenyan market after closing down its representative office in Kenya on May 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 5, the bank said its exit from Kenya followed a strategic review by its board of directors and was part of a broader global restructuring plan.

“Closure of the Representative Office follows a strategic review undertaken by the Board of Directors of BAHL and is part of a broader global restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating international operations and improving overall operational efficiency,” the bank stated.

BAHL added that the shutdown of its Kenyan office had been approved by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

“Bank Al Habib Limited (“BAHL”) hereby notifies its customers, the general public, stakeholders, and all interested parties that BAHL shall close down its Representative Office in Kenya with effect from May 15, 2025.

"This follows approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on April 30, 2025, in line with the Banking Act (Cap. 488, Laws of Kenya) and Prudential Guidelines issued thereunder,” read part of the notice.

BAHL, which is headquartered in Pakistan, was granted approval by CBK in April 2018 to establish a representative office in the country.

File image of Bank Al Habib.

D.T. Dobie

D T Dobie, one of Kenya’s oldest and prominent motor dealers, exited the Kenyan Market on August 15, 2025.

The exit followed the high court’s decision that placed DT Dobie under liquidation, and Mark Gakuru was appointed as an official receiver.

Gakuru’s appointment followed a special resolution passed by DT Dobie’s shareholders on June 3 this year.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency Act, take notice that the official receiver was appointed as liquidator of the property of D.T. Dobie and Company(Kenya) Limited (the company), following a special resolution dated June 3, 2025,” the official receiver and liquidator said in a statement.

Creditors were then directed to lodge any claims against DT Dobie by September 15, 2025.

DT Dobie in 2023 merged with CFAO Motors Kenya, transferring all its business assets. After the merger, DT Dobie stopped operating under its own name.

Caltex

The Registrar of Companies dissolved Caltex House Service Station Limited in a gazette notice on October 31, 2025.

Before it was dissolved, the Registrar of Companies had issued a three-month notice that Caltex would be removed from the registry of companies.

"Pursuant to section 894(3) of the Companies Act, the Registrar of Companies gives notice that the names of the companies specified hereunder shall be struck off from the register of companies at the expiry of three (3) months from the date of publication of this notice and invites any person to show cause why the companies should not be struck off from the register of companies," the notice read.

Caltex was founded in 1936 and operated 165 service stations in Kenya. In 2009, it was acquired by Total Kenya, and many of its service stations were subsequently rebranded under the Total name.