The year 2025 was marked by defining moments that captured the nation’s attention, blending triumph, tragedy, controversy, and inspiration.

From high-stakes legal battles and deaths that sparked national outrage to global recognition and viral incidents that dominated online conversations, these stories shaped public discourse both on the streets and across social media platforms.

Here are six Kenyans who made headlines in 2025 and kept the country talking.

Truphena Muthoni

Environmental activist Truphena Muthoni made headlines after completing a 72-hour tree-hugging challenge on November 11, 2025, surpassing her previous 48-hour record.

The 22-year-old began the challenge on Monday, December 8, outside the Nyeri Governor’s office.

Speaking during the marathon, Muthoni said the initiative was aimed at breaking her own record while raising awareness about the protection of indigenous forests.

“My name is Truphena Muthoni. I am a guardian of the forests, an advocate for indigenous people and trees, and a world record holder for the longest marathon hugging a tree,” she said.

After completing the challenge, Muthoni received praise from several leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

She was also awarded Sh1 million from Odibets, a fully paid three-night holiday in Mombasa, and a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 phone.

File image of President William Ruto and Truphena Muthoni.

Stephen Munyakho

Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan who had been on death row in Saudi Arabia, was freed on July 22, 2025, after spending 13 years in custody.

Munyakho was convicted of manslaughter in 2013 and initially sentenced to five years in prison following a 2011 altercation with a colleague who later died while receiving treatment.

However, the victim’s family appealed the ruling, eventually leading to a death sentence.

In May 2024, the Saudi government agreed to halt the execution following diplomatic negotiations between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

Munyakho was released after the required Sh129 million blood money was fully paid.

He arrived in Kenya on Monday, July 29, where he was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by family members, friends, and government officials led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei.

File image of Stephen Munyakho.

Albert Ojwang

The late Albert Ojwang dominated headlines in June after he died under mysterious circumstances while in custody at Central Police Station in Nairobi on June 8, 2025.

Ojwang had been arrested a day earlier in Homa Bay for allegedly defaming Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat on X and was transferred to Nairobi.

Later that night, officers reported that Ojwang was “making noise” before he was found unconscious just four minutes later.

He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Initial police reports claimed he died by suicide after hitting his head against a cell wall.

However, an autopsy conducted on June 10 revealed that his injuries were not self-inflicted.

His death sparked protests across the country, with Kenyans demanding justice.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) charged former Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam, Constable James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, and three other civilians in connection with the case.

The murder trial is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2026.

File image of Albert Ojwang.

Eliud Lagat

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat came under intense public scrutiny after he was linked to the circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death.

On June 16, Lagat stepped aside from his position to allow investigations into the matter to proceed.

In a statement, Lagat said his decision was guided by a sense of duty and responsibility.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate death of Albert Ojwang, I have opted to step aside pending the completion of investigations,” he said.

During his absence, Lagat assigned his deputy to perform the functions of the office. He later returned to his role after IPOA cleared him to resume duty.

File image of DIG Eliud Lagat.

Kibra MP Peter Orero and his Driver

Kibra Member of Parliament Peter Orero and his driver, George Oduor, made headlines on October 9, 2025, after they were caught on camera violating traffic rules.

The video, recorded by CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo, went viral on social media.

In the footage, Orero’s vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road. Madowo, who was in the correct lane, refused to give way, leading to a tense confrontation.

When the journalist began recording the incident, Orero, who was seated in the passenger seat, lashed out at him.

“Take that video to President William Ruto, rubbish,” Orero and his driver were heard saying during the exchange.

Oduor was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on October 13 and charged with violating traffic rules.

During the hearing, he admitted the offence and apologised, saying he was rushing to drop someone off at the airport. The magistrate accepted the apology but fined him Sh100,000.

File image of the road rage involving Kibra MP Peter Orero and Larry Madowo.

Phoebe Okowa

Kenyan lawyer Phoebe Okowa made history on November 12 after she was elected a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

She secured the position following four rounds of voting by both the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei congratulated Okowa and praised Kenya’s diplomatic teams in New York and Geneva for their role in securing the win.

“This victory demonstrates confidence in Prof Okowa’s judicial competence and Kenya’s standing. I commend our New York and Geneva teams for leading the charge,” he said.

Okowa previously served for five years at the International Law Commission.