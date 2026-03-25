Editor's Review The Ministry of Agriculture has announced subsidized maize seed prices ahead of the upcoming planting season.

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced subsidized maize seed prices ahead of the upcoming planting season.

In a letter addressed to Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh confirmed government allocation of Ksh2 billion to facilitate the subsidy programme.

"As you are aware, the Government has allocated Ksh2 billion to the Kenya Seed Company to facilitate the immediate implementation of the maize seed subsidy programme.

"To realize the desired objectives of the programme, Kenya Seed Company is directed to reduce the prices of maize seeds," he said.

Following the directive, the revised prices for maize seeds have been set at Ksh260 for a 1kg packet, Ksh525 for a 2kg packet, Ksh2,625 for a 10kg package, and Ksh6,560 for a 25kg bag.

This comes days after the Ministry of Agriculture has announced a major breakthrough in trade relations with China that is expected to boost the country’s agricultural sector.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the ministry said the development follows bilateral trade engagements between Kenya and China following the state visit of President William Ruto.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the duty-free access will officially begin in May 2026 and will cover a wide range of agricultural commodities exported from Kenya.

"Kenya’s agricultural exports to China will begin entering the market duty-free starting May 1, 2026, opening major opportunities for Kenyan farmers and agribusinesses," the ministry announced.

File image of a worker packing seeds

According to the update, Kagwe said the duty-free arrangement was confirmed after high-level discussions between the government and the Chinese diplomatic mission in Nairobi.

The policy shift means that several key Kenyan exports, including tea, coffee, avocados, macadamia nuts, flowers, and other fresh horticultural products, will now have direct tariff-free access to the Chinese market, which has a population of more than 1.4 billion people.

"The removal of tariffs means products such as tea, coffee, avocado, macadamia nuts, flowers and fresh horticultural produce will now enter the Chinese market of over 1.4B consumers at zero duty, significantly improving Kenya’s competitiveness," the ministry added.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan also highlighted the growing trade relationship between the two countries, pointing to steady growth in agricultural exports from Kenya.

"Ambassador Guo said agricultural trade between the two countries continues to grow, noting that Kenya exported coffee and tea worth USD 24.46M to China in 2025, while avocados and macadamia exports reached USD 19.9M," the ministry further said.

Kagwe urged Kenyan exporters and investors to capitalize on the new market access by increasing production and focusing on processed and value-added products rather than exporting raw materials.

He also encouraged stronger collaboration between Kenyan and Chinese businesses to develop local agro-processing industries that would strengthen agricultural value chains and create employment opportunities within the country.

"The CS further emphasized strict quality control, directing the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service to ensure all exports meet international and Chinese phytosanitary standards," the ministry stated.