Editor's Review Safaricom has acknowledged a case of fraudulent redemption of its popular Bonga Points.

Safaricom has acknowledged a case of fraudulent redemption of its popular Bonga Points.

In a brief statement on Sunday, March 29, the company moved to reassure customers that the issue is being actively handled.

Safaricom confirmed that it has detected irregularities involving unauthorized redemption of Bonga Points, indicating that some users may have had their points accessed without consent.

"We are aware of the issue of Bonga points being redeemed fraudulently and this is under investigations. Apologies for the inconvenience caused," the statement read.

This comes a week after the Senate Standing Committee on Information, Communication and Technology expressed displeasure over the failure by Safaricom PLC to honour an invitation to appear before it.

The committee had convened a meeting on Tuesday, March 17, where the Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom was expected to appear and respond to issues relating to service delivery and data protection, but the company failed to present itself as scheduled.

Members of the committee noted that the absence of the company’s leadership undermines its oversight mandate, particularly on matters that directly affect millions of subscribers across the country.

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Senators emphasized that such engagements are crucial in ensuring accountability from key service providers operating within the telecommunications sector.

During the session, lawmakers raised concerns over persistent complaints from the public regarding low internet quality, dropped calls, poor voice service and network congestion.

The committee observed that these challenges continue to inconvenience both consumers and businesses, despite Safaricom’s position as a dominant player in the market.

The committee further stressed the need for urgent interventions to improve service quality, noting that reliable communication infrastructure remains critical for economic growth, access to information, and the delivery of essential services across the country.

Additionally, the meeting was set to deliberate on a statement sought by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch regarding the alleged breach of confidential subscriber information by Safaricom.

Members underscored the seriousness of the matter, highlighting the importance of protecting consumer data and upholding privacy standards in line with existing laws.

Senators expressed concern that the company’s failure to appear and respond to such weighty matters raises questions about accountability and responsiveness to public concerns.

They warned that continued absence could erode public trust and weaken regulatory oversight efforts.

The committee indicated that it will take appropriate steps to ensure that Safaricom appears before it to provide the required explanations, warning that continued failure to honour parliamentary invitations may attract further action.