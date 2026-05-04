Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect parts of six counties across the country on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect parts of six counties across the country on Tuesday, May 5.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the company said the planned outages will take place in Makueni, Kisumu, Nyeri, Machakos, Kiambu, and Kitui counties.

In Makueni County, electricity supply will be interrupted in parts of Sultan from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include parts of Sultan Town, Major Muiu Quarry, Kasikeu Market, Kandolo Secondary School, Kavuthu Market, Nduluni Market, Mutyambua Market, Barazani Market, and all adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, the outage will affect Chemursoi and Katolo areas between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Locations listed include Nyakocho School, Chemursoi, Kaliti, Onyango Midika, Masongo, Ng’ti Maraga, Katolo, Sare, Olasi, Oren, Kamunda Kanyipola, Mboya, and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nyeri County will experience two separate outages, both running from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first will affect areas around Kagumo High and Kirichu, including Kagumo High School, Kirichu Market, Ndurutu, Kiganjo Estate, Kiganjo Sewage, Gachika High School, Kang’ong’a, Ndathi-Ini, Wangi Water, Rosa, and adjacent customers.

The second outage will impact Kiawara and Nairutia areas, covering Lachuta, Kiawara, Lamuria, Bellevue, Kabendera, Ruirie, Kariminu, Tanyai, Nairutia, Mugunda, Ngobit, Kariguini, Mahiga Meru, Matopeni, and surrounding areas.

In Machakos County, areas in Kivaa, Masinga, and Kaewa will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Hydro Plaza, Kivaa Market, Kyaani Primary, Kanguu Market, Kitoni Market, Kyangosi Market, Ngetani Market, Kitui Water, Masinga KenGen Camps, Sogea, and Kamukunji.

Others are Mukusu, Makutano Andei, Masinga Market, Katulye, Msingini, Mutwamwaki, Tulimyumbu, Kaewa, Musumaa, Kisuni, Ulutya, Kikumini, Kangonde, Kitangani, Mapatano, Kwasuvu, and all adjacent customers.

Kiambu County will also be affected, with outages scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kwa Maiko and Osho Millers areas. Locations listed include Kwa Maiko Shops, Osho Millers, Mega Pipes, Kambui Secondary School, Mitahato, Muchana Estate, Manila, Ndondo Estate, Oakland’s Estate, Ruiru Water, and nearby customers.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, power will be interrupted in Mbondoni and Migwani areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Mbondoni Market, Thokoa, Migwani, Kwa Ciku, Tulia, Muthale, Kyambo, Kavoloi, Kasue, Kasevi, Musuani, Kathumulani, Mwanzilu, Kwa Soo, Yalatani, and all adjacent customers.