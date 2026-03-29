Editor's Review The legislator breathed his last Sunday morning, March 29.

Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho has died.

The legislator was confirmed to have breathed his last on Sunday morning, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment in India.

Kiaraho is said to have been battlling cancer for a time, for which he sought medical care both in the country and overseas.

Until his death, the legislator was serving his third term, having been elected for the first time in 2013, and successfully defending the seat in the 2017 and 2022 elections.

He defended his seat on the Jubilee Party ticket, both in 2017 and 2022, before lately aligning with the President William Ruto group.

Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho

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