Editor's Review Kenya Airways has confirmed that one of its flights returned to Nairobi after two unsuccessful landing attempts in Kigali due to poor weather.

Kenya Airways has confirmed that one of its flights returned to Nairobi after two unsuccessful landing attempts in Kigali due to poor weather.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, the national carrier said flight KQ 470 had departed Nairobi for Kigali in the morning before encountering low visibility on approach.

"Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 15 February 2026, at approximately 09:10 hrs (East African Time), KQ 470, on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Kigali, encountered low visibility and deteriorating weather during the normal approach to land at Kigali International Airport.

"After two unsuccessful attempts to land, the crew elected to return to Nairobi for the safety of the passengers and crew on board," the statement read.

The airline noted that the aircraft landed safely back in Nairobi before resuming its journey once conditions improved in Kigali.

"The aircraft landed safely in Nairobi at 10:39 hrs (East African Time). Once the weather in Kigali had cleared, the flight was cleared for departure to Kigali at 12:07 hrs (East African Time and landed safely at 13:31 hrs (East African Time)," the statement added.

Kenya Airways also confirmed that the air turnback caused a delay to another scheduled flight.

"Air turnbacks are standard safety procedures. This air turnback impacted a delay for KQ270 (Nairobi-Mauritius), which was scheduled to depart at 12:40 hrs but is now rescheduled to depart at 16:40 hrs," the statement explained.

In its message to affected passengers, the airline apologised for the inconvenience and reiterated that safety remains its top priority.

"We have been in contact with the affected customers and are providing the necessary assistance. We sincerely apologise to our guests for the inconvenience and assure our customers that their safety and that of our crew are our highest priorities," the statement concluded.

File image of a Kenya Airways plane

This comes a month after Kenya Airways dismissed allegations of plane parts looting and governance failures following an article published by a local daily.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, the national carrier said the claims were misleading and damaging to the reputation of both the airline and its employees.

"The article raises serious allegations regarding aircraft maintenance, safety, governance, leadership, and, most concerning, the integrity of Kenya Airways employees.

"These allegations are presented without evidence and without engagement with the airline or relevant aviation authorities. Such reporting risks misleading the public and unfairly damaging trust in a highly regulated, safety-critical industry," read the statement in part.

KQ noted that its employees are licensed, trained, certified, and continuously assessed under strict regulatory and internal controls, with their work governed by approved procedures and subject to multiple layers of supervision and regular audits.

The airline emphasized that any act of theft or deliberate misconduct is treated as gross misconduct and such cases are addressed firmly and transparently within established frameworks.

KQ also said it operates within one of the most regulated industries in the world, noting that safety and airworthiness are not discretionary.

"They are mandatory conditions for our licence to operate. Maintenance activities are conducted under an approved Quality Management System and Safety Management System, subject to continuous oversight by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and aligned to international aviation standards," KQ stated.

The airline also said aircraft parts are procured from audited and approved suppliers and installed with full airworthiness documentation and traceability.

KQ mentioned that the processes are subject to inspection and audit by aviation authorities and independent oversight bodies.

Further, the carrier explained that controlled transfer of serviceable components between aircraft is a globally accepted and regulated aviation practice, especially during periods of worldwide spare parts shortages.

"Every component involved is fully tracked, inspected, certified, and recorded. This process does not compromise safety and does not involve staff misconduct," KQ explained.

On fleet availability, KQ said it has consistently communicated the number of aircraft undergoing maintenance, including global shortages of engines and spare parts, extended overhaul turnaround times, and supply chain disruptions affecting airlines worldwide.